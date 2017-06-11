PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 06/11/17

Is the military racist?

Join Rev. Al as he discusses how black people seem to be more discriminated against in the military with guests Col. Don Christensen and Vernice Armour. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NBC News and MSNBC

