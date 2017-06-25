PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 06/25/17

Is police brutality here to stay?

Rev. Al Sharpton, Eugene O'Donnell and Marquez Claxton sit down to discuss the rise of police brutality in America, and how to change the laws to make officers more responsible for their actions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conservative and liberal senators urge healthcare vote delay
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director Pompeo on Trump, terrorism
1 day 2 hours ago
Is our democracy still in danger?
1 day 33 min ago
Rep. Titus: GOP "starving" Obamacare
22 hours 44 min ago
Comey 'tapes' and the art of the tease
1 day 50 min ago
Report: Putin told hackers to hurt Clinton, help Trump
1 day 11 hours ago
Russia hacks took US to brink of cyberwar: Report
Mother & son: Medicaid isn't about politics, it's about lives
Bash: Trump's allowed Russia to 'get away with so much'
Russia 2016 cyberattacks seen as dry run for future

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL