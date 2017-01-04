MSNBC Live 01/04/17

Is Obama too late to Capitol Hill?

President Obama made an appearance at Capitol Hill to talk to democrats of Congress about how to save Obamacare. But is it too late? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

