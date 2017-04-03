MSNBC Live 04/03/17

Instances where unmasking may be common

Jeremy Bash, former Chief of Staff to the Director of the CIA, says it is commonplace for someone to request unmasking to understand an intelligence report. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Democrats have votes to block SCOTUS nomination
Potential conflicts of interest for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
2 hours 26 min ago
Scarborough: He's president and all he does is watch TV
10 hours 9 min ago
Dems eye GA special election as referendum on Trump admin
3 hours 28 min ago
Why the National Enquirer went after Michael Flynn
8 hours 45 min ago
GOP Oversight chair says Flynn shouldn't get immunity
Morning Joe: Jared Kushner is defacto secretary of state
Trump says US can 'solve' North Korea without China
Trump continues surveillance claims on Twitter
North Korean defector says Kim would use nukes against US

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL