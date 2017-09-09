MSNBC Live 09/09/17

Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Harvey: Climate change effects?

The fury of Hurricane Irma comes close on the heels of the powerful Hurricane Harvey -- and right behind that, Category 4 Hurricane Jose. Is this climate change at work? Ali Velshi and guests discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

