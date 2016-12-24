MSNBC Live 12/24/16

How will Trump's relationship be with Israel?

The U.S. abstained from the vote, while the the UN Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlements. Editor-in-Chief of the Hindustan Times, Bobby Ghosh, discusses this and Trump's response. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

