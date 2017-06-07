MSNBC Live 06/07/17

How We Got Here: 11 Months of Comey in the News

Take a look back at the major news events relating to former FBI Director James Comey, starting with his recommendation of no charges against Hillary Clinton in July 2016 to his upcoming Congressional testimony in June 2017. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

James Comey's opening statement released ahead of testimony
2 hours 39 min ago
Read Comey's full opening statement
Intel Chiefs won't discuss talks with Trump on Russia probe
Morning Joe: Trump discovers he can't run DC 'by edict'
10 hours 11 min ago
WaPo: Trump asked DNI Chief to intervene on Russia probe
18 hours 28 min ago
GOP could break with Trump at Comey's hearing, will they?
Trump says he’ll nominate Chris Wray as new FBI director
Lawrence on new Trump revelations: 'This is Watergate'
Sen. Warner: Trump made "unprecedented intervention" into Russia probe
Clapper: 'Watergate pales' in comparison to Russia probe

