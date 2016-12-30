MSNBC Live 12/30/16

How Trump might move forward with Russia

Author and former Ambassador P.J. Crowley and MSNBC's Hallie Jackson discuss the Russia sanctions and what President-elect Trump's relationship might look like with Russia and Putin moving forward. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
8 hours 28 min ago
Faith leaders urging Trump to reject extremism
3 hours 47 min ago
How is U.S. increasing security for NYE?
4 hours 52 min ago
What foreign leaders know about Trump
16 hours 47 min ago
Morning Joe looks to 2017 in three words
7 hours 34 min ago
Inside the interrogation of Saddam Hussein
Putin rejects retaliation calls over hacking sanctions
The woman helping to reset GOP gerrymandering
Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?

Best of MSNBC

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL