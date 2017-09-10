MSNBC Live 09/10/17

How Reporters Stay Safe During A Hurricane

MSNBC weather contributor Sam Champion explains how reporters stay safe during hurricanes, so you don't have to go out in the storm. Champion has covered has covered powerful storms for nearly 30 years. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

