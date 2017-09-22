09/22/17

How Jimmy Kimmel Impacts the Health Care Debate

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Senators Bill Cassidy, Lindsay Graham and others who say he's just another Hollywood Liberal who doesn't fully understand the health care debate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

How Jimmy Kimmel impacts the health care debate
