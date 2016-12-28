MSNBC Live 12/28/16

How has US-Israel relationship evolved?

The New York Times' Nicholas Kristoff joins Craig Melvin to discuss Secretary Kerry's Israel speech, and how The U.S.-Israel relationship has changed over the past 20 years. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tweets 'Thanks Donald' to himself
9 hours 48 min ago
Kerry: Leaders 'won't be swayed by tweets'
3 hours 30 min ago
Waters on Trump: Americans can't trust him
2 days 1 hour ago
MaddowBlog: Celebs stay far from Trump
Could Trump tweet us into nuclear war?
19 hours 37 min ago
Trump tweets about 'smooth transition - NOT!'
MaddowBlog: Sessions faces civil forfeiture questions
Netanyahu to Obama admin.: 'Stop this game'
Dems consider using GOP tactics against them
Trump Foundation taxes show 'self-dealing'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL