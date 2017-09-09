MSNBC Live 09/09/17

How does our infrastructure hold up to Hurricane force winds?

NBC's Tom Costello braved Category 3 winds and visited a research facility in order to determine how well our infrastructure can withstand the ferocious winds generated during hurricane season. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Florida uses every available minute to prep for Irma
6 hours 57 min ago
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
7 hours 25 min ago
FEMA: Irma is going to devastate Florida
9 hours 28 min ago
Mueller turns attention to White House staff
7 hours 15 min ago
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
7 hours 50 min ago
The best and worst case scenario for Irma
8 hours 24 min ago
Miami must deal with climate change 'reality'
8 hours 10 min ago
White House: Take Irma seriously, stay out of danger
9 hours 51 min ago
WaPo: Mueller wants to talk to White House aides
Trump signs disaster aid, and his deal with Dems, into law

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL