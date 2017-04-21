MSNBC Live 04/21/17

How Close is Congress to a New Health Care Bill?

NBC’s Kasie Hunt reports on the timing and chances of the White House and Congress being able to claim legislative victory with a revised health care bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Report shows Russian govt role in US election
18 hours 13 min ago
Sessions: I 'wasn't diminishing' federal judge or Hawaii
4 hours 2 min ago
MaddowBlog: Why Trump's quiet meeting with former Colombian presidents matters
4 hours 33 min ago
Excess Trump cash pairs with big donor access
18 hours 39 min ago
Here's why the chances of a gov't shutdown just went up
8 hours 34 min ago
Take a look inside the immigration crackdown
Watch O'Reilly sexual harassment accusers speak out
Waters: What we're experiencing with Trump is 'abnormal'
Joe to Democratic Party: Do you want to win or not?
Fmr. Bush staffer: Trump more 'marketer' than 'performer'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL