MSNBC Live 03/23/17

House Conservatives Talk After Trump Health Bill Meeting

Rep. Mark Meadows, leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, discusses whether he was able to compromise with President Trump on the American Health Care Act. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump, Ryan, Nunes are in over their heads
16 hours 33 min ago
CBC member: Trump didn't apologize, he listened
3 hours 53 min ago
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’
20 hours 29 min ago
Joe Walsh: 'President Trump, this is a bad bill'
4 hours 47 min ago
GOP. Senator: Republicans should not vote for the AHCA
5 hours 54 min ago
Rep Schiff: Trump Russia case 'more than circumstantial'
17 hours 35 min ago
Joe: Nunes blew up hopes of independent investigation
'I think it's worse than Obamacare,' GOP Rep. on AHCA
Before Trump, Manafort was paid to help Putin: AP
London attacker was British-born, had been investigated for 'violent extremism'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL