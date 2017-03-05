MSNBC Live 03/05/17

Historian gives inside scoop on 2016 election campaigns

Presidential historian Doug Wead talks about his new book “Game of Thorns”, an inside story on the Clinton and Trump election campaigns. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Former DNI chief: 'I can deny' wiretap of Trump Tower
WH calls for Congress to investigate wiretapping claims
7 hours 17 min ago
Will Selma native Sessions protect voting rights?
6 hours 3 min ago
Reiner to GOP: 'Where are the patriots?'
4 hours 50 min ago
Obama spokesman disputes Trump's wiretapping claim
1 day 2 hours ago
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping during campaign
Keystone Pipeline won't have to use U.S. steel
Could Russia be after something?
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty

Best of MSNBC

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL