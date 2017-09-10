MSNBC Live 09/10/17

Hayes: Psychological impact of Hurricane Irma

MSNBC's Chris Hayes reports on how the slow movement of Hurricane Irma can give people a false sense of security. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hurricane Irma makes landfall on Florida Keys
Irma's powerful winds hurl debris live on air
4 hours 14 min ago
Watch a storm chaser battle Irma's powerful winds
Here's how reporters stay safe during a hurricane
3 hours 24 min ago
Homeland Security: Could be days before search & rescue begins in Keys
1 hour 45 min ago
Hemingway house staff (and 54 cats) stay put in Key West
FL resident refuses to evacuate: 'More dangerous to travel'
Irma regains strength as a Category 4
Florida Governor: Storm surge will kill you
Are all these hurricanes the result of climate change?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL