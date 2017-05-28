PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 05/28/17

Hate Crimes = Terrorism?

Join Rev. Al Sharpton as he sits down with, Richard Cohen, Dawud Walid, and Azi Paybarah to discuss the rise of hate crimes in the USA and Manchester this week. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sec. Kelly: Intelligence leaks are "darn close to treason"
White House scandal? Clinton aides know what that's like
Experts: Trump is obstructing justice in Russia probe
23 hours 10 min ago
Did Kushner seek Russian back channel for loans?
1 day 25 min ago
Lawrence: Worst news yet for Trump family
1 day 12 hours ago
Trump White House readies ‘war room’ for Russia probe
Senate widens scope of Trump-Russia probe
Fmr. DOJ prosecutor: What is Kushner trying to hide?
Fmr. Amb: Kushner's secret channel query very rare
WaPo: Kushner proposed secret channel to Kremlin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL