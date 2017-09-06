MSNBC Live 09/06/17

Harvey Relief Funding Easily Passes in House, Heads to Senate

The disaster relief funds total $7.85 billion in emergency funding, including $7.4 billion for FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund. NBC’s Garrett Haake explains the bill’s next steps in the Senate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'We had a very good meeting': Trump talks debt ceiling, DACA
54 min 36 sec ago
Joe: Trump's opinion on DACA changed in a matter of hours
8 hours 40 min ago
Harvey relief funding easily passes in House, heads to Senate
1 hour 30 min ago
Russian lawyer at the center of Trump Jr. meeting offers new details
2 hours 3 min ago
EPA's bizarre response to report on post-Harvey pollution
18 hours 11 min ago
Why Donald Trump is the president of 'Fantasyland'
GOP senator offers options for replacing DACA
Robert E. Lee descendant forced to leave church after slamming racism
Maddowblog: The method behind Trump's political madness
How Watergate could be a model for Trump obstruction

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL