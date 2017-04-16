PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 04/16/17

Harry Belafonte on 60+ years on social justice

Rev. Al Sharpton sat down with musician and activist Harry Belafonte to reflect on the past 60 years of social justice in America ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

