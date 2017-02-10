For the Record with Greta 02/10/17

Greta: What Is Wrong With Some People?

‘For The Record’ Commentary 2/9/17: Greta Van Susteren reacts to the racially-charged hate mail received by Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift' to Trump
Cummings: Ivanka Trump plug ‘clear violation’
6 hours 56 min ago
Court hands Trump a loss and a civics lesson in ban ruling
22 hours 16 min ago
Emmett Till's cousin continues to seek truth
7 hours 37 min ago
Kellyanne Conway may face a federal ethics inquiry
20 hours 32 min ago
Tom Perez: Democrats need to 'organize'
Trump’s options after immigration ruling
Will tax payers cover the cost of the border wall?
Trump: Gorsuch's criticism of me misrepresented (it wasn't)
Rep. Chaffetz met by boos during town hall

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL