MSNBC Live 04/23/17

Grading President Trump as 100-day mark nears

Donald Trump is on track to be the least popular president in history at the end of his first hundred days. Liberal Joan Walsh and conservative Charlie Kirk grade the President's job performance. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

