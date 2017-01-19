For the Record with Greta 01/19/17

Gov. Malloy: I’m Going to Trump’s Inauguration as the Opposition

Governor Dan Malloy, D-Connecticut, joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss why he will be attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

