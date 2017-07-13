07/13/17

Gorka: Administration Hopes to Collaborate with Russia - If...

Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump, tell's NBC News' Peter Alexander that Trump wants to collaborate with Russia on key issues like Syria and “Jihadism”. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

