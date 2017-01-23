MSNBC Live 01/23/17

GOP senators laying out Obamacare alternative

NBC News medical contributor Dr. John Torres discusses President Trump's executive order to start to dismantle Obamacare. Then, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., of the lawmakers introducing an alternative, goes over the main points of the possible replacement. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

