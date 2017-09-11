Morning Joe 09/11/17

GOP rep. says 'unconscionable' to vote no for relief

Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, discusses the financial strains of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma and the effort to rebuild Texas. Rep. McCaul discusses congress members who voted no on relief. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump, FLOTUS lead moment of silence on 9/11 anniversary
1 hour 28 min ago
Hurricane Irma plunges millions into darkness and heads north
'We really dodged a bullet,' says Tampa mayor
3 hours 40 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump sees hurricanes as a reason to 'speed up' tax cuts push
2 hours 14 min ago
Winds in Naples, Florida reach 142 MPH
4 hours 36 min ago
Trump claims vote fraud in New Hampshire
Chris Hayes: Storms have a psychological impact
Homeland Security: Could be days before search & rescue begins in Keys
The time Mar-a-Lago got $17M for nonexistent hurricane damage
New Russia contact revelation in Trump Jr. Senate interview

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL