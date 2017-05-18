MSNBC Live 05/18/17

GOP Rep.: Report Flynn Acted as Foreign Agent ‘Extremely Serious’

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), member of the House Armed Services, said allegations that Mike Flynn acted as a foreign agent for Turkey are serious and Robert Mueller’s role in the Russia investigation is critical. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Inside Trump's loyalty to Michael Flynn
7 hours 40 min ago
McCain: Another shoe drops in Russia probe every day
6 hours 26 min ago
DOJ appoints special counsel to take over Russia probe
20 hours 3 min ago
House Dems smash fundraising records ahead of midterms
Fmr. GOP Congressman: 'Donald Trump is done'
15 hours 22 min ago
What is obstruction of justice? And Why should Trump care?
Maddow: My 5 questions about the new special counsel
Former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes dead at 77
FBI vet: Mueller is 'America first,' unlike Trump WH
Maxine Waters: 'It's going to lead right to impeachment'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL