MSNBC Live 02/15/17

GOP: 'Let's get the transcript of Flynn's call'

Representative Ron Desantis, R-FL, comments on the Michael Flynn events and what does this mean for national security and the Trump administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mika: This looks like the steps leading to total meltdown
5 hours 50 min ago
Maddow: Can Americans get an impartial Trump inquiry?
14 hours 20 min ago
Analyst: Trump aides 'need to start getting lawyers'
13 hours 18 min ago
'Bleak' poll numbers for Trump
4 hours 29 min ago
Source: Pence kept in dark due to atty-client privilege
12 hours 38 min ago
McConnell: Last Congress 'not dysfunctional at all'
NYT: Trump camp and Russian intel officials in repeated contact
Howard Dean: Trump is in 'deep trouble'
McCaskill on Flynn: The double standard is stunning
Col. Wilkerson on NSC in disarray: 'It's a disaster'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL