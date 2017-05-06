MSNBC Live 05/06/17

GOP drops 'once-existing' promise

Andy Slavitt, former Medicare and Medicaid administrator under President Obama, discusses the GOP's break from an erstwhile promise: to guarantee coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

