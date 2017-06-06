MSNBC Live 06/06/17

GOP Congressman: Trump's tweeting is 'very ill advised'

Representative John Faso comments on Donald Trump's tweeting habits along with the fate of the Republican healthcare legislation that is before the Senate.

House Dem: No brake between Trump's brain & his mouth

