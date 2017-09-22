09/22/17

Global Citizen Festival: Partnering to Help Hurricane Victims

NBC’s Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle talk to Adam Haber and Petra Nemcova about their non-profit partnership to help hurricane victims. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller reportedly wants records from Air Force One
15 hours 22 min ago
Kim Jong Un: Trump is a 'dotard' and a 'frightened dog'
14 hours 29 min ago
Hayes to GOP Rep: Will you vote to hurt your state?
17 hours 40 sec ago
Kimmel: These guys won't tell the truth, so I have to
15 hours 33 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Trump playing into Kim Jong Un's hands
6 hours 19 min ago
Trump: 'Fake News' screamed for Clinton
6 hours 24 min ago
Maddow: Trump hires based on politics, not skill
Ravaged Puerto Rico begins brutal recovery
Spicer's copious notes could be of interest to Mueller
Chris Murphy: The GOP is buying votes

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL