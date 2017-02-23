MSNBC Live 02/23/17

George Takei on transgender rights roll back

George Takei explains to MSNBC's Ali Velshi that transgender rights are “fundamental human rights” that should always cross state borders, despite the Trump administration’s decision to rescind federal bathroom protections. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Takei: Transgender rights are fundamental human rights
