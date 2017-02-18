MSNBC Live 02/18/17

Gen. McCaffrey on Trump’s top security picks

MSNBC military analyst, General Barry McCaffrey, speaks to NBC’s Keir Simmons about Donald Trump’s potential picks for a National Security Advisor and the Director of National Intelligence stating why he believes one nominee may withdraw his name from the list. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Inside Trump's strategy to make media the enemy
17 hours 44 min ago
McCain defends free press: "That's how dictators get started"
Joy: Trump's 'Russiagate' rivals Watergate
4 hours 45 min ago
Will Trump meet with the Congressional Black Caucus?
3 hours 1 min ago
Maddow: Trump's war with press is more than just talk
19 hours 22 min ago
Trump is still campaigning, but it's time to govern
What will come of Flynn's exit?
Trump presser convinced NSC candidate to decline
Judge's order could move Pruitt from frying pan to fire
Rep. Jeffries: Steve Bannon is 'a stone cold racist'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL