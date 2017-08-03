MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 08/03/17

Gen. Clark: Winning In Afghanistan Is President’s Responsibility

Responding to NBC News’ exclusive report, Retired Gen. Wesley Clark says the president needs to own his responsibilities and get Tillerson, McMaster, and Mattis to discuss the big picture with him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Booker pushes to spread benefits of pot legalization nationwide

