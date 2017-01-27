For the Record with Greta 01/27/17

Gen. Clark: We Don’t Know What ‘Extreme Vetting’ Means

Retired U.S. Army General Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, reacts to President Donald Trump’s executive order on rebuilding the military and the “extreme vetting” of refugees. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

