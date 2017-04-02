MSNBC Live 04/02/17

Gay Talese: ‘Trump is America’

Legendary journalist and author Gay Talese tells The Point’s Ari Melber President Trump is the "face of America that is real, but we just don't want to condone and shouldn't.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dems question House intel chair's credibility
9 hours 30 min ago
Schumer says it's unlikely Gorsuch will reach 60 votes
Petition demands Melania Trump move to White House
9 hours 14 min ago
Will Ferguson elect its first black mayor?
12 hours 11 min ago
Pelosi: Flynn shouldn't have immunity
1 day 9 hours ago
Was this Trump's most damaging tweet?
Maxine Waters: Flynn is in the 'Kremlin Clan'
Will Republicans stand up to Trump?
Fmr. FBI agent: Trump's rhetoric aligned with Russian propaganda
Pelosi: 'Trumpcare' fail is victory for American people

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL