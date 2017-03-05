MSNBC Live 03/05/17

From Washington to Mar-a-Lago, controversy follows Trump

The Washington Post's Robert Costa walks us through his latest reports of President Trump leaving the White House in a fury over Jeff Sessions recusing himself from a Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Former DNI chief: 'I can deny' wiretap of Trump Tower
WH calls for Congress to investigate wiretapping claims
5 hours 48 min ago
Will Selma native Sessions protect voting rights?
4 hours 34 min ago
Reiner to GOP: 'Where are the patriots?'
3 hours 22 min ago
Obama spokesman disputes Trump's wiretapping claim
1 day 1 hour ago
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping during campaign
1 day 6 hours ago
Could Russia be after something?
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty
Are Trump's tweets a deflection from Russia probe?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL