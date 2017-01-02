MSNBC Live with Kate Snow 01/02/17

French workers win right to 'disconnect' from email

New York Times Magazine columnist Clive Thompson joins to discuss the potential benefits of ignoring after-hours work emails. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dem Rep: Trump's claim he has more info is 'baffling'
8 hours 48 min ago
Dems will "educate the president through the public"
5 hours 47 min ago
French workers win right to 'disconnect' from email
2 hours 2 sec ago
MaddowBlog: Trump resort sells NYE access to PEOTUS
9 hours 16 min ago
How Democrats will challenge cabinet picks
11 hours 15 min ago
The roadblocks Obama has set up for Trump's admin
MaddowBlog: Trump as president ... of Putin's fan club?
Spicer: Trump gets intel briefings 'all the time'
Crowley: Trump has steep learning curve ahead
Trump's NYE party may have been a conflict of interest

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL