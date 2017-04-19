MSNBC Live 04/19/17

Fox: Bill O'Reilly Out At Fox News

21st Century Fox confirms that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fox: Bill O'Reilly Out At Fox News
31 min 5 sec ago
GOP members distance themselves after Trump's polls
8 hours 52 min ago
Rep. Jason Chaffetz will not seek re-election
4 hours 17 min ago
Why Trump may be propping up an autocrat
19 hours 2 min ago
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
8 hours 14 min ago
Ossoff: 'I'm thrilled by the result' of special election
Morning Joe: What the Georgia special election outcome means
Foreign workers face anxiety under new exec. order
Fleet Trump sent to Korea is actually 3,000 miles away
Maddow: Trump's bumbling foreign policy — stupid or nefarious?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL