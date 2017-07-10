07/10/17

Former NATO Commander Gen. Clark Questions Ceasefire in Syria

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark tells MSNBC's Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle that he is not sure if the ceasefire in Syria has any “strategic significance.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: No way Trump Jr. forgot meeting happened
10 hours 29 sec ago
Police arrest protesters outside Senate offices in D.C.
1 hour 31 min ago
Will GOP pass health care bill before August recess?
3 hours 33 min ago
Former NATO Commander questions ceasefire in Syria
4 hours 39 min ago
Halperin: Donald Trump Jr. is in a world of hurt
10 hours 3 min ago
States push new voter restrictions, fueled by Trump
Australian news anchor skewers Trump in broadcast
MaddowBlog: Ivanka literally had seat at the table at G-20
Trump Jr. responds to report of meeting with Russian lawyer
Graham slams Trump's 'disastrous' Putin meeting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL