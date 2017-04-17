MSNBC Live 04/17/17

Former FBI Agent Warns of Underplaying N.Korea's Cyber Power

Former FBI agent Clint Watts tells MSNBC warns that we're forgetting North Korea may have other tools at their disposal, like cyber-attacks, to cause damage to U.S. infrastructure, financial systems. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
4 hours 46 min ago
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 3 hours ago
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
4 hours 48 min ago
Joe: 'Transparency' not a watchword in the White House
6 hours 40 min ago
Over half of the key positions in State Dept are empty
20 hours 3 min ago
Morning Joe: How Bannon has hastened his own demise
Rep. Lee: 'Congress is missing in action'
MaddowBlog: Giving lobbyists expansive power, Turmp tries filling the swamp
Maxine Waters: I think Trump is going down
Maddow: Spammer's arrest is eyed for Trump Russia ties

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL