MSNBC Live 06/21/17

Former FBI Agent Talks ‘Cascading Terrorism,’ ‘Low-Tech Attacks’

In the wake of a possible terror-related stabbing at the airport in Flint, Mich., former FBI Agent Clint Watts weighs in on the incident. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
3 hours 56 min ago
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
6 hours 22 min ago
Ex-WH counsel: No reason to take obstruction off the table
1 hour 55 min ago
RNC chair: Trump "energizes" base to special election victories
3 hours 19 min ago
Speier: DNC caught in ‘he said-she said’ over hack help
2 hours 15 min ago
Nancy Pelosi: The boogeyman in Georgia 6th?
What's in the secret GOP health care bill?
Ohio jails treating opioid addicts due to growing epidemic
GOP health care offering is 'horrible,' says senator
Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up call for Dems

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL