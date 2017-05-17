05/17/17

Former DOJ Employees Say Mueller Good Choice to Lead Russia Probe

Two men who worked with Robert Mueller describe him as tough and driven and someone who won't be derailed by politics when it comes to leading the Russia investigation.

Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation

