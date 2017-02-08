For the Record with Greta 02/08/17

Former CIA Head to Trump: ‘Start Over’ On Counterterror Strategy

Former CIA Acting Director John McLaughlin tells Greta Van Susteren that the phrasing and implementation of President Trump's immigration order "ultimately poses a threat to security.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

