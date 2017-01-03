MSNBC Live 01/03/17

Ford CEO gives 'vote of confidence' to Trump

Mark Fields, the CEO of Ford Motor Company, joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi to discuss Ford's recent move to add 700 jobs over the next four years. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After backlash, House GOP won't gut ethics office
3 hours 4 min ago
MaddowBlog: House GOP reverse course following ethics fiasco
Ford CEO gives 'vote of confidence' to Trump
21 min 46 sec ago
Trump reacts to House's decision to ax ethics office
4 hours 13 min ago
What Obama has accomplished in the White House
8 hours 34 min ago
Ford announces Detroit plant expansion after Trump tweet
Did House GOP miss the mark on ethics vote?
Kristof: GOP must replace Obamacare if they repeal
MaddowBlog: Trump is fine with judging a book by its cover
Did Donald Trump commit treason?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL