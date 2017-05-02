MSNBC Live 05/02/17

Fmr. White House Council: World Leaders View Trump As A Fool

John Dean, former White House Council for President Nixon, expresses his views on Trump's administration so far and his reputation across the world. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

