MSNBC Live 03/13/17

Fmr. US attorney: Trump, Sessions within their rights to fire...

Michael McKay, former U.S. Attorney in Seattle under President George H.W. Bush, says President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have the authority and right to change who they want as U.S. attorneys. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

