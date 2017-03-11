MSNBC Live 03/11/17

Fmr. US AG Gonzales: ‘There’s nothing unusual about this’

Former U.S. Attorney General, Alberto Gonzales, under George W. Bush comments on the recent news that U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired after refusing to submit his resignation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

