MSNBC Live 03/25/17

Fmr.‘Trump Troubadour’: I felt betrayed over GOP health care bill

Formerly known as the "Trump Troubadour,” Kraig Moss, left his business and hit the campaign trail, belting out tunes at 45 rallies in support of Donald Trump. Moss joins MSNBC to share why he is no longer praising President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

