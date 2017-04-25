Morning Joe 04/25/17

Fmr. Mayor Bloomberg on What People Can Do to Save Planet

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, along with co-author of "Climate of Hope," Carl Pope talks with Mika and Joe about what businesses, cities and citizens can do to save the planet. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

