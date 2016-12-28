MSNBC Live 12/28/16

Fmr. CIA Officer on Russian hacking, Saddam Hussein

Former CIA Director, John Nixon, joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss Donald Trump’s response to the Russian hacking and also shares his personal story when he interrogated Saddam Hussein. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

